Institutional Interest Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is -21.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.08 and a high of $188.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $132.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.58% off its average median price target of $196.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.03% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -13.99% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.49, the stock is 1.98% and -13.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing 7.21% at the moment leaves the stock -15.56% off its SMA200. UNP registered -12.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $168.86.

The stock witnessed a -14.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.79%, and is 17.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.46% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 37483 employees, a market worth around $98.66B and $21.71B in sales. and $21.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.99 and Fwd P/E is 13.86. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.60% and -24.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $5.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

2,512 institutions hold shares in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), with 869.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 82.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 692.40M, and float is at 689.06M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 82.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.98 million shares valued at $10.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the UNP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.16 million shares valued at $8.35 billion to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 30.84 million shares representing 4.47% and valued at over $5.58 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 21.52 million with a market value of $3.89 billion.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vena Vincenzo J, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Vena Vincenzo J bought 3,206 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $155.92 per share for a total of $499864.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3206.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 16 that Hamann Jennifer L (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 16 and was made at $183.00 per share for $183000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62331.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) disposed off 5,342 shares at an average price of $171.62 for $916794.0. The insider now directly holds 63,021 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 16.31% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 8.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.82% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.