Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is attracting new Institutional Money

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is -70.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $18.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.11% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 69.25% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is -57.39% and -67.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.29 million and changing 66.78% at the moment leaves the stock -68.89% off its SMA200. IVR registered -69.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -68.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.2523 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.6999.

The stock witnessed a -71.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.49%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.64% over the week and 25.65% over the month.

and $778.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.03 and Fwd P/E is 2.36. Profit margin for the company is 41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.82% and -73.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $203.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), with 387.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 64.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.32M, and float is at 164.56M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 64.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.73 million shares valued at $444.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.20% of the IVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.79 million shares valued at $246.26 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.82 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $80.22 million, while UBS Group AG holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $58.06 million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Phegley Richard Lee Jr., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Phegley Richard Lee Jr. bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $16.03 per share for a total of $25648.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14779.0 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Norris Brian (CIO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $15.92 per share for $63660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26261.0 shares of the IVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Lyle David B (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.82 for $84080.0. The insider now directly holds 29,500 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -37.86% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -76.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.73% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.