Investing action plan for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) And Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares are 8.40% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.20% or $1.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.92% and 25.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the BJ stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $24.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.44. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.33.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.67, up 2.90% from $1.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 93 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 118 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,037,590 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 56,593,897. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 202,168 and 221,166 in purchases and sales respectively.

Delaney Lee, a President & CEO at the company, sold 17,602 shares worth $487052.0 at $27.67 per share on Mar 18. The SVP, Secretary had earlier sold another 1,200 BJ shares valued at $36912.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $30.76 per share. Luce Graham (SVP, Secretary) sold 22,000 shares at $29.61 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $651421.0 while Masood Rafeh, (SVP & Chief Digital Officer) sold 49,745 shares on Mar 18 for $1.44 million with each share fetching $28.93.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), on the other hand, is trading around $161.69 with a market cap of $46.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $190.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 111 times at Ecolab Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 67 times and accounting for 467,813 shares. Insider sales totaled 383,125 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.70% with a share float percentage of 286.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecolab Inc. having a total of 1,660 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.64 million shares worth more than $4.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 billion and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.