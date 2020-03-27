Investing action plan for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) And Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares are -36.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.30% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.03% and -14.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the EXK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 26, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the EXK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.47. The forecasts give the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $3.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.38. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.23% or -10.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -66.70% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -4.40% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.2 for the next year.

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE:DSS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.23 with a market cap of $13.44M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Document Security Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 28,572,140 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.85M shares after the latest sales, with -208.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.90% with a share float percentage of 36.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Document Security Systems Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company.