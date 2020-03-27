Investing action plan for MetLife Inc. (MET) And HEXO Corp. (HEXO)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) shares are -36.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.38% or $2.79 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.38% and -30.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the MET stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.75. The forecasts give the MetLife Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.53% or -1.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.50% in the current quarter to $1.48, up from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.03, down 0.00% from $6.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.41 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 128 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,416 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,082. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 205,554 and 119,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCallion John D., a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 5,378 shares worth $275176.0 at $51.17 per share on Dec 23. The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 14,200 MET shares valued at $732649.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $51.60 per share.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), on the other hand, is trading around $1.04 with a market cap of $295.48M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.57% with a share float percentage of 242.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company.