Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Vs. Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO): Those Ticking Clocks

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) shares are -28.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.00% or $0.77 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.74% and -22.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Stephens recommended the ISBC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Compass Point had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 30, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ISBC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.43. The forecasts give the Investors Bancorp Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.53% or 19.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.00% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.96, up 8.50% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 35,302 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 232,701. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 49,245 in purchases and sales respectively.

Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO), on the other hand, is trading around $48.01 with a market cap of $2.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Taubman Centers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 42,148 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,789 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.14M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 56.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taubman Centers Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.84 million shares worth more than $274.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.18 million and represent 11.25% of shares outstanding.