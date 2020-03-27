Investors have great interest in AMETEK Inc. (AME), American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) shares are -27.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.99% or $1.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.93% and -20.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the AME stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AME stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $102.94. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.66.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $1, up from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.13, down -1.20% from $4.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 108 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 445,781 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 396,219. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 108,261 and 14,566 in purchases and sales respectively.

VARET ELIZEBETH R, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $190800.0 at $95.40 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 AME shares valued at $191050.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $95.52 per share. WILLIAMS DENNIS K (Director) sold 5,190 shares at $101.14 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $524912.0 while VARET ELIZEBETH R, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 12 for $203630.0 with each share fetching $101.82.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.13 with a market cap of $386.52M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at American Outdoor Brands Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 84,725 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,963 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.45M shares after the latest sales, with 291.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.70% with a share float percentage of 53.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Outdoor Brands Corporation having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 million shares worth more than $45.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.55 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.