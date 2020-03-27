Investors have great interest in Box Inc. (BOX), Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares are -17.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.46% or $1.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.88% and -7.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the BOX stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BOX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.44.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.38, up 10.30% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 129,424 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 140,335. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 15,833 and 7,426 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stein Josh, a Director at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $363800.0 at $18.19 per share on Jun 17. The Director had earlier sold another 3,328 BOX shares valued at $53148.0 on Oct 18. The shares were sold at $15.97 per share. Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares at $18.02 per share on Jun 10 for a total of $270300.0 while Smith Dylan C, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares on May 10 for $301500.0 with each share fetching $20.10.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), on the other hand, is trading around $11.58 with a market cap of $1.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Univar Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 122,037 shares. Insider sales totaled 26,886 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 11.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 158.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Univar Solutions Inc. having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 16.68 million shares worth more than $404.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.66 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.