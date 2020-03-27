Investors have great interest in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) shares are -20.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.34% or $1.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.19% and -20.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Argus recommended the INFO stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the INFO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $59.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.31. The forecasts give the IHS Markit Ltd. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.82% or -8.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.10% in the current quarter to $0.67, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.76, down -2.60% from $2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,911,871 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,876,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,962,624 and 2,989,541 in purchases and sales respectively.

Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, a CEO and Chairman of the Board at the company, sold 355,000 shares worth $28.52 million at $80.35 per share on Feb 18. The CEO and Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 232,052 INFO shares valued at $18.82 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $81.09 per share. Tavernier Edouard (EVP, Transportation) sold 1,370 shares at $80.34 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $110066.0 while Kansler Adam Jason, (EVP, Pres. Financial Services) sold 53,820 shares on Feb 14 for $4.34 million with each share fetching $80.63.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), on the other hand, is trading around $4.75 with a market cap of $552.14M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Welbilt Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 223,334 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 690.13k shares after the latest sales, with 44.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welbilt Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company.