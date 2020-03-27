Investors have great interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) shares are -16.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.23% or $1.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.30% and -24.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Mizuho recommended the MPW stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MPW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.08. The forecasts give the Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.96% or -0.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to $0.27, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.14, up 48.60% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,021,289 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 534,155. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,998,813 and 100,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stewart Michael G, a Director at the company, sold 4,800 shares worth $101184.0 at $21.08 per share on Dec 04. The Executive Vice President & COO had earlier sold another 100,000 MPW shares valued at $2.08 million on Jan 08. The shares were sold at $20.84 per share. Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 101,964 shares at $19.78 per share on Oct 10 for a total of $2.02 million while HAMNER R STEVEN, (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 77,500 shares on Sep 25 for $1.51 million with each share fetching $19.43.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.33 with a market cap of $3.32M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 95.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 500,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 537,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 957.52k shares after the latest sales, with -3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.00% with a share float percentage of 9.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.