Investors have great interest in PBF Energy Inc (PBF), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) shares are -74.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.66% or $1.37 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -74.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.34% and -66.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Raymond James recommended the PBF stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 26, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the PBF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.64. The forecasts give the PBF Energy Inc stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.45% or -166.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.89, up 5.20% from $0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.67 and $2.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,866,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,095. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,681,849 and 1,632 in purchases and sales respectively.

Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., a Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 at the company, bought 220,000 shares worth $1.39 million at $6.33 per share on Mar 23. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 had earlier bought another 500,000 PBF shares valued at $3.02 million on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $6.04 per share. Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 30,000 shares at $7.33 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $220017.0 while Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 200,000 shares on Mar 17 for $1.77 million with each share fetching $8.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), on the other hand, is trading around $33.00 with a market cap of $30.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 631,976 shares. Insider sales totaled 127,455 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 883.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.