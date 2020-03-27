Investors have great interest in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) shares are -54.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.29% or $1.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 89.27% and -50.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the RRR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the RRR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.88. The forecasts give the Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.71% or -21.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -79.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.29, up 2.10% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,296,122 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,891. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 19,290 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FERTITTA LORENZO J, a Director at the company, bought 10,171 shares worth $198324.0 at $19.50 per share on Oct 07. The Director had earlier bought another 10,170 RRR shares valued at $198305.0 on Oct 07. The shares were bought at $19.50 per share. FERTITTA FRANK J III (Director) bought 15,460 shares at $19.47 per share on Oct 03 for a total of $301037.0 while FERTITTA LORENZO J, (Director) bought 15,460 shares on Oct 03 for $301037.0 with each share fetching $19.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), on the other hand, is trading around $141.80 with a market cap of $17.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $176.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 277,134 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,735 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with 11.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 121.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. having a total of 728 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.93 million shares worth more than $3.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 billion and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.