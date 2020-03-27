Investors have great interest in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are -48.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.73% or -$3.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 53.52% and -35.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the WYNN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WYNN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $71.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $140.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.50% in the current quarter to -$0.49, down from the $1.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, down -11.70% from $4.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.92 and $1.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 356,892 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 158,042. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,905 and 33,679 in purchases and sales respectively.

Billings Craig Scott, a President, CFO and Treasurer at the company, sold 3,750 shares worth $449438.0 at $119.85 per share on Nov 18. The CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 WYNN shares valued at $3.0 million on Dec 02. The shares were sold at $120.18 per share. MADDOX MATT (CEO) sold 25,000 shares at $122.47 per share on Nov 01 for a total of $3.06 million while MADDOX MATT, (CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Oct 01 for $2.76 million with each share fetching $110.24.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), on the other hand, is trading around $82.81 with a market cap of $25.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $127.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Marriott International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 657,155 shares. Insider sales totaled 530,508 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 55.82M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.60% with a share float percentage of 268.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marriott International Inc. having a total of 1,189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.41 million shares worth more than $3.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.47 billion and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.