Is Amyris Inc. (AMRS) a good stock to buy now?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is -29.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 72.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is -18.53% and -25.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing 8.96% at the moment leaves the stock -37.47% off its SMA200. AMRS registered -6.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9909 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4961.

The stock witnessed a -30.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.35%, and is -8.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.92% over the week and 18.16% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $301.74M and $152.60M in sales. and $152.60M in sales Fwd P/E is 3.37. Distance from 52-week low is 56.43% and -61.91% from its 52-week high.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $34.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 61.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 140.10% in year-over-year returns.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Amyris Inc. (AMRS), with 43.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.28% while institutional investors hold 44.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.78M, and float is at 120.78M with Short Float at 15.21%. Institutions hold 32.66% of the Float.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOERR L JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOERR L JOHN bought 52,785 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $179997.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53.26 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Melo John (President and CEO) sold a total of 52,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $3.41 per share for $180304.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 642097.0 shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, DOERR L JOHN (Director) acquired 10,505,652 shares at an average price of $2.87 for $30.15 million. The insider now directly holds 53,210,862 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading -16.73% down over the past 12 months. TOTAL S.A. (TOT) is -36.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.46.