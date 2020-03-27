Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) a good stock to buy now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -35.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $6.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.62, the stock is -5.54% and -23.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing 4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -29.58% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -37.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5509 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1112.

The stock witnessed a -28.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.66%, and is 20.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 126973 employees, a market worth around $23.78B and $33.90B in sales. and $33.90B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.92. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.29% and -43.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), with institutional investors hold 2.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.57B, and float is at 6.57B with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 2.70% of the Float.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -43.25% down over the past 12 months. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -25.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.99% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.