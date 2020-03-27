Is HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) a good stock to buy now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -34.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.50 and a high of $65.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.22% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.57% off the consensus price target high of $69.36 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -37.77% lower than the price target low of $29.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.22, the stock is -10.19% and -23.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 11.41% at the moment leaves the stock -29.00% off its SMA200. HDB registered -27.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.60.

The stock witnessed a -25.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.37%, and is 13.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 79.65 and Fwd P/E is 18.00. Distance from 52-week low is 39.73% and -37.32% from its 52-week high.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 41 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

607 institutions hold shares in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), with institutional investors hold 18.53% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 18.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 15.62 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the HDB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 13.85 million shares valued at $1.61 billion to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wcm Investment Management, Llc which holds 9.71 million shares representing 6.31% and valued at over $1.13 billion, while GQG Partners LLC holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 8.84 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading -21.07% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.77% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.