Is The AES Corporation (AES) Getting More Institutional Investors?

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is -32.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.11 and a high of $21.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $12.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $13.50, the stock is -4.76% and -24.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.38 million and changing 5.30% at the moment leaves the stock -22.12% off its SMA200. AES registered -26.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.80.

The stock witnessed a -27.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.68%, and is 22.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $9.00B and $10.19B in sales. and $10.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 29.80 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.46% and -36.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The AES Corporation (AES) Analyst Forecasts

The AES Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $2.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.00% in year-over-year returns.

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

786 institutions hold shares in The AES Corporation (AES), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 97.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 667.00M, and float is at 662.12M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 97.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.94 million shares valued at $1.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.95% of the AES Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 60.37 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 35.4 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $640.07 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 35.22 million with a market value of $636.69 million.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Khanna Tarun, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Khanna Tarun bought 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $11.27 per share for a total of $48461.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4300.0 shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Moreno Leonardo (SVP, Corporate Strategy) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $9.52 per share for $23800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28326.0 shares of the AES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Mendoza Tish (Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer) acquired 3,240 shares at an average price of $9.28 for $30067.0. The insider now directly holds 111,946 shares of The AES Corporation (AES).

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 2.08% up over the past 12 months. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -1.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.57% from the last report on May 14, 2019 to stand at a total of 11.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.