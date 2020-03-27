Is there a cornucopia of returns in ABB Ltd (ABB) And Cerner Corporation (CERN)

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares are -21.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.42% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.43% and -15.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the ABB stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Underperform on March 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ABB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.92. The forecasts give the ABB Ltd stock a price target range of $30.11 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.27. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.03% or -32.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.80% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, down -1.60% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.19 for the next year.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), on the other hand, is trading around $61.04 with a market cap of $19.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Cerner Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 526,825 shares. Insider sales totaled 546,779 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.06M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 300.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerner Corporation having a total of 1,089 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares worth more than $2.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.73 billion and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.