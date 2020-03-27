Is there a cornucopia of returns in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) And Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) shares are -67.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.79% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 34.50% and -61.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Tudor Pickering recommended the CNQ stock is a Hold, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 11, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the CNQ stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.74. The forecasts give the Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock a price target range of $38.03 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.68. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.63% or -7.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0.49, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, up 21.50% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), on the other hand, is trading around $13.70 with a market cap of $4.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Amarin Corporation plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 6,400 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.1M shares after the latest sales, with 92.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.60% with a share float percentage of 120.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corporation plc having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company.