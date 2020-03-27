Is there a cornucopia of returns in Eversource Energy (ES) And Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares are -7.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.51% or $6.84 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.19% and -15.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ES stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 10, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ES stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $78.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.00. The forecasts give the Eversource Energy stock a price target range of $104.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.29% or -6.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $0.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.65, up 6.60% from $3.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $0.88. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 291,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 170,017. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 289,861 and 146,621 in purchases and sales respectively.

CLEVELAND COTTON M, a Trustee at the company, sold 11,593 shares worth $1.07 million at $92.49 per share on Mar 09. The Trustee had earlier bought another 15,000 ES shares valued at $1.3 million on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $86.92 per share. VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C (Trustee) sold 1,308 shares at $91.03 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $119066.0 while BUTH JAY S., (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold 1,330 shares on Feb 28 for $115271.0 with each share fetching $86.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), on the other hand, is trading around $3.51 with a market cap of $494.77M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 85,695 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,926,340 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.47M shares after the latest sales, with -8.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company.