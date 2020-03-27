Is there a cornucopia of returns in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) And GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) shares are -38.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.31% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.17% and -40.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Stephens recommended the LPX stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, TD Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $18.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.83.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -54.50% in the current quarter to $0.3, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.76, up 5.00% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 230,196 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 59,571. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 196,140 and 45,172 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sherman Neil, a EVP Siding at the company, sold 6,043 shares worth $202924.0 at $33.58 per share on Feb 14. The Director had earlier bought another 3,600 LPX shares valued at $98856.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $27.46 per share. COOK GARY (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $29.95 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $299500.0 while Southern William Bradley, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 3,745 shares on Nov 19 for $109953.0 with each share fetching $29.36.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), on the other hand, is trading around $8.32 with a market cap of $2.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at GrafTech International Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 24,407 shares. Insider sales totaled 30,229,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 43.03k shares after the latest sales, with -99.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 267.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GrafTech International Ltd. having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 199.22 million shares worth more than $2.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 74.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.88 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.