Is there a cornucopia of returns in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) And TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares are -43.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.00% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.38% and -28.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 01, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the PBI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Northcoast had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the PBI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.25. The forecasts give the Pitney Bowes Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.43% or 24.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to $0.12, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.64, up 0.10% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 322,954 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 68,662. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 176,488 and 67,319 in purchases and sales respectively.

SUTULA STANLEY J III, a Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $9597.0 at $3.20 per share on Feb 26. The Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer had earlier bought another 2,000 PBI shares valued at $5120.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $2.56 per share. SUTULA STANLEY J III (Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer) bought 10,000 shares at $3.99 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $39949.0 while SANFORD LINDA S, (Director) bought 16,305 shares on Nov 26 for $75404.0 with each share fetching $4.62.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), on the other hand, is trading around $35.04 with a market cap of $18.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 175,919 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,742 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.66M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10% with a share float percentage of 491.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation having a total of 598 institutions that hold shares in the company.