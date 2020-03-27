It makes sense to watch Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) And Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) shares are -25.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.12% or $14.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.33% and -26.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the STZ stock is a Buy, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STZ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $140.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $220.71. The forecasts give the Constellation Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $266.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $144.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.11% or 2.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $1.64, down from the $1.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.71, up 1.80% from $9.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.15 and $2.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 209,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 332,665. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,824 and 14,852 in purchases and sales respectively.

HETTERICH F PAUL, a EVP & Pres. Beer at the company, sold 35,000 shares worth $7.14 million at $203.91 per share on Feb 14. The EVP & Pres. Beer had earlier sold another 9,375 STZ shares valued at $1.91 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $203.52 per share. LOCKE JAMES A III (Director) sold 8,298 shares at $204.50 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $1.7 million while Hanson Robert Lee, (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 2,028 shares on Feb 07 for $406396.0 with each share fetching $200.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.91 with a market cap of $281.97M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,217,023 shares. Insider sales totaled 324,904 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.39M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 141.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company.