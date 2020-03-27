It makes sense to watch First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) And Sysco Corporation (SYY)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares are -46.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.98% or $0.73 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.24% and -40.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the FHN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FHN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.04. The forecasts give the First Horizon National Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.81% or 1.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.6, up 35.10% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,419,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 774,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 516,914 and 312,899 in purchases and sales respectively.

Burdick Kenneth A, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $44750.0 at $8.95 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 FHN shares valued at $469835.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $9.40 per share. NISWONGER SCOTT M (Director) bought 100,000 shares at $9.08 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $907700.0 while JORDAN D BRYAN, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 185,434 shares on Feb 11 for $3.08 million with each share fetching $16.58.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), on the other hand, is trading around $53.48 with a market cap of $22.89B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Sysco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 422,033 shares. Insider sales totaled 311,249 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.21M shares after the latest sales, with 8.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sysco Corporation having a total of 1,668 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.29 million shares worth more than $4.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 33.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.87 billion and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.