It makes sense to watch Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) And Endo International plc (ENDP)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) shares are -29.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.05% or $2.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.12% and -30.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Mizuho recommended the PEAK stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $24.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.92. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.28, up 9.40% from $0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,117 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 283,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 325,799 and 187,877 in purchases and sales respectively.

GARVEY CHRISTINE, a Director at the company, sold 550 shares worth $20340.0 at $36.98 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 PEAK shares valued at $96377.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $32.13 per share.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), on the other hand, is trading around $3.77 with a market cap of $649.95M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Endo International plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 347,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 576,014 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with 21.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endo International plc having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 35.26 million shares worth more than $165.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 29.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.56 million and represent 13.21% of shares outstanding.