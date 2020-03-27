It makes sense to watch Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) And Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares are -60.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 92.45% or $3.43 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 60.09% and -59.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, Compass Point recommended the LADR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.22. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.85.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to $0.38, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.56, down -1.20% from $1.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,741,039 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,398,498. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 696,045 and 297,647 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCormack Pamela, a President at the company, bought 1,600 shares worth $25648.0 at $16.03 per share on May 22. The President had earlier bought another 1,500 LADR shares valued at $24030.0 on May 31. The shares were bought at $16.02 per share.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), on the other hand, is trading around $12.78 with a market cap of $19.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.50% with a share float percentage of 1.53B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suncor Energy Inc. having a total of 928 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 75.51 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 73.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 billion and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.