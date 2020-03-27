It makes sense to watch Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) And At Home Group Inc. (HOME)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) shares are -52.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.85% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.93% and -55.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the OUT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 20, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OUT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.63. The forecasts give the Outfront Media Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.43% or 32.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -26.20% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.37, up 3.60% from $0.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 436,344 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 343,293. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 383,538 and 256,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

Male Jeremy J., a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 60,000 shares worth $1.81 million at $30.09 per share on Jan 22. The EVP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 15,100 OUT shares valued at $401297.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $26.58 per share.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), on the other hand, is trading around $2.18 with a market cap of $101.41M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at At Home Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 2,088,521 shares. Insider sales totaled 464 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.6M shares after the latest sales, with 83.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 46.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with At Home Group Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 8.82 million shares worth more than $48.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP, with the investment firm holding over 3.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.57 million and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.