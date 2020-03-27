It makes sense to watch Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) And Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) shares are -44.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.80% or -$0.88 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 43.94% and -39.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 24, 2019, Loop Capital recommended the TPX stock is a Hold, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TPX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.10. The forecasts give the Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.92% or 26.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.10% in the current quarter to $0.87, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.27, up 10.20% from $4.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and $1.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 328,175 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,155,342. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 197,072 and 210,491 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUSTER H CLIFFORD III, a Pres., U.S. Direct to Consumer at the company, sold 4,700 shares worth $375060.0 at $79.80 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier sold another 189 TPX shares valued at $6488.0 on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $34.33 per share. Dilsaver Evelyn S (Director) sold 72 shares at $93.84 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $6756.0 while Ruchim Arik W, (Director) sold 1,098,834 shares on Feb 18 for $101.7 million with each share fetching $92.55.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), on the other hand, is trading around $36.66 with a market cap of $4.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 96 times at Chegg Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,496,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,027,057 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.51M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 119.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chegg Inc. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 14.49 million shares worth more than $549.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.52 million and represent 8.60% of shares outstanding.