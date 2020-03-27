It makes sense to watch Ventas Inc. (VTR) And Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) shares are -50.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.16% or $0.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 43.79% and -51.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the VTR stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the VTR stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.67. The forecasts give the Ventas Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.47% or -64.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -88.90% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.9, down -0.60% from $1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 602,798 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 331,509. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 372,867 and 138,821 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cobb John D., a EVP, Chief Investment Off. at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $725378.0 at $72.54 per share on Aug 15. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 72,300 VTR shares valued at $4.49 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $62.09 per share. RINEY T RICHARD (EVP, Chief Admin. Off., GC) sold 29,702 shares at $70.45 per share on Jun 20 for a total of $2.09 million while CAFARO DEBRA A, (Chairman and CEO) sold 64,473 shares on Jun 19 for $4.45 million with each share fetching $69.05.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), on the other hand, is trading around $48.80 with a market cap of $29.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Emerson Electric Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 519,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,364 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.81M shares after the latest sales, with 13.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.00% with a share float percentage of 608.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emerson Electric Co. having a total of 1,863 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.84 million shares worth more than $3.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.54 billion and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.