Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is -19.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 58.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is -6.53% and -20.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing 13.18% at the moment leaves the stock -46.77% off its SMA200. NBEV registered -71.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8363 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2201.

The stock witnessed a -34.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.75%, and is 30.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.58% over the week and 15.41% over the month.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) has around 934 employees, a market worth around $121.37M and $253.70M in sales. and $253.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.83% and -78.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.70%).

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Age Beverages Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $56.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -345.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.40% in year-over-year returns.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), with 10.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.71% while institutional investors hold 24.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.13M, and float is at 74.58M with Short Float at 23.92%. Institutions hold 21.66% of the Float.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAAS TIMOTHY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HAAS TIMOTHY J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.92 per share for a total of $191930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479074.0 shares.

New Age Beverages Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that Willis Brent D (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $2.73 per share for $68250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the NBEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Willis Brent D (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.24 for $80923.0. The insider now directly holds 1,504,367 shares of New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV).