Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of UBS Group AG (UBS)

By Sue Brooks

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is -21.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $13.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66%.

Currently trading at $9.87, the stock is 4.14% and -13.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.39 million and changing 7.17% at the moment leaves the stock -14.98% off its SMA200. UBS registered -17.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.74.

The stock witnessed a -16.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.53%, and is 16.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 68601 employees, a market worth around $35.96B and $15.40B in sales. and $15.40B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.65 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.95% and -27.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UBS Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.64B, and float is at 3.64B with Short Float at 0.52%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 145.26 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.77% of the UBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 143.81 million shares valued at $1.81 billion to account for 3.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 137.46 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $1.73 billion, while UBS Group AG holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 129.98 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by UBS Group AG, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that UBS Group AG sold 615 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $9.64 per share for a total of $5932.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

UBS Group AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that UBS Group AG (10% Owner) sold a total of 501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $8.93 per share for $4475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, UBS Group AG (10% Owner) disposed off 217,253 shares at an average price of $8.86 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 615 shares of UBS Group AG (UBS).

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -45.22% down over the past 12 months. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is -21.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.14% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.

