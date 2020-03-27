Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Vs. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Those Ticking Clocks

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) shares are -84.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.20% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -84.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 75.48% and -74.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the MTDR stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Stephens had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $2.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.38. The forecasts give the Matador Resources Company stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.54% or -172.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 39.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.45, up 19.80% from $1.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 81 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 945,449 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 110,628. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 729,547 and 71,296 in purchases and sales respectively.

FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P., a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $10000.0 at $2.00 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 MTDR shares valued at $4875.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $1.95 per share. Baribault Reynald (Director) bought 53,000 shares at $2.09 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $111000.0 while Adams Craig N, (EVP, COO – Land, Legal & Admin) bought 850 shares on Mar 13 for $1785.0 with each share fetching $2.10.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS), on the other hand, is trading around $99.78 with a market cap of $88.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $119.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at United Parcel Service Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 158,120 shares. Insider sales totaled 81,863 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 77.26k shares after the latest sales, with 18.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Parcel Service Inc. having a total of 2,028 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.56 million shares worth more than $6.62 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 44.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.17 billion and represent 6.29% of shares outstanding.