Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Vs. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Which Is Riskier?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are 12.18% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.02% or $20.6 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 8.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.32% and -4.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the NFLX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 23, 2020. 41 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NFLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 41 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $362.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $365.03. The forecasts give the Netflix Inc. stock a price target range of $483.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $173.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.96% or -109.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 145.30% in the current quarter to $1.63, up from the $0.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.97, up 20.80% from $4.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 152 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 917,524 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,902,580. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 395,285 and 1,143,285 in purchases and sales respectively.

HASTINGS REED, a CEO at the company, sold 77,777 shares worth $30.2 million at $388.26 per share on Feb 19. The CEO had earlier sold another 57,197 NFLX shares valued at $20.35 million on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $355.77 per share. HOAG JAY C (Director) sold 1,894 shares at $371.75 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $704092.0 while HASTINGS REED, (CEO) sold 83,692 shares on Jan 21 for $28.17 million with each share fetching $336.61.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), on the other hand, is trading around $13.44 with a market cap of $6.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 33.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.90% with a share float percentage of 480.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 455 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 37.43 million shares worth more than $904.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 14.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.13 million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.