New Big Money Means Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is -48.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $19.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0%.

Currently trading at $9.42, the stock is -21.35% and -40.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.2 million and changing 26.95% at the moment leaves the stock -47.43% off its SMA200. ARI registered -49.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.58.

The stock witnessed a -45.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.63%, and is 24.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.75% over the week and 20.98% over the month.

and $487.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.96 and Fwd P/E is 5.64. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.64% and -52.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $77.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), with institutional investors hold 0.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.61M, and float is at 153.49M with Short Float at 4.92%. Institutions hold 0.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.89 million shares valued at $473.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.81% of the ARI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.0 million shares valued at $310.9 million to account for 11.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System which holds 5.46 million shares representing 3.54% and valued at over $99.86 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $91.51 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRESS ERIC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PRESS ERIC bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $6.60 per share for a total of $660092.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 310108.0 shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that SALVATI MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $8.15 per share for $244557.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90875.0 shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, ROTHSTEIN STUART (President & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $18.33 for $916625.0. The insider now directly holds 306,930 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -20.54% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -71.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.38% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.