Finance

New Big Money Means iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

By Winifred Gerald

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -7.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $181.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.11% off the consensus price target high of $247.40 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 81.39% higher than the price target low of $104.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.51, the stock is -3.15% and -13.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. IQ registered -14.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.20.

The stock witnessed a -19.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.88%, and is 13.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8889 employees, a market worth around $14.20B and $4.12B in sales. and $4.12B in sales Profit margin for the company is -35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.03% and -29.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.93 with sales reaching $7.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 620.10% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

For iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 376.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.33% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 728.08M, and float is at 207.97M with Short Float at 18.13%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares valued at $985.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 14.29 million shares valued at $301.64 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.54 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $243.64 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $174.27 million.

Finance

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

Winifred Gerald - 0
GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares are -13.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.90% or $1.09 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Eversource Energy (ES) And Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Andrew Francis - 0
Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares are -7.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.51% or $6.84 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS)

Andrew Francis - 0
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -28.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a...
Read more

Read More

Check out this: Sysco Corporation (SYY) is on the verge of a huge rally

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is -27.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.56 and a high of...
Read more

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are -55.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.64% or $0.58 higher in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Institutional Interest TAL Education Group (TAL) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Companies Richard Addington - 0
TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is 20.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.78 and a high...
Read more

Volatility Returns To Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), Eros International Plc (EROS)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) shares are -6.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.18% or $2.33 higher in the latest...
Read more

Who are the Institutional Holders in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is -43.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.43 and a...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us