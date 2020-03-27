New Big Money Means iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -7.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $181.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.11% off the consensus price target high of $247.40 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 81.39% higher than the price target low of $104.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.51, the stock is -3.15% and -13.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. IQ registered -14.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.20.

The stock witnessed a -19.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.88%, and is 13.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8889 employees, a market worth around $14.20B and $4.12B in sales. and $4.12B in sales Profit margin for the company is -35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.03% and -29.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.93 with sales reaching $7.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 620.10% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

For iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 376.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.33% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 728.08M, and float is at 207.97M with Short Float at 18.13%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares valued at $985.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 14.29 million shares valued at $301.64 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.54 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $243.64 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $174.27 million.