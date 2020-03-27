New Big Money Means LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is -37.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.31 and a high of $36.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The LKQ stock was last observed hovering at around $20.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.43% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 17.59% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.25, the stock is -5.89% and -24.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing 11.25% at the moment leaves the stock -26.41% off its SMA200. LKQ registered -21.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.07.

The stock witnessed a -27.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.01%, and is 28.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.92% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $6.82B and $12.51B in sales. and $12.51B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.17% and -39.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Analyst Forecasts

LKQ Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $3.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Top Institutional Holders

725 institutions hold shares in LKQ Corporation (LKQ), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 96.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.54M, and float is at 300.14M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 96.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.76 million shares valued at $901.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.11% of the LKQ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.03 million shares valued at $568.48 million to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 13.44 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $381.56 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 12.93 million with a market value of $366.95 million.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALLEN A CLINTON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALLEN A CLINTON sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $415036.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241266.0 shares.

LKQ Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Clark Michael S. (VP of Finance and Controller) sold a total of 3,814 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $35.63 per share for $135878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73010.0 shares of the LKQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, MCGARVIE BLYTHE J (Director) disposed off 13,692 shares at an average price of $35.62 for $487652.0. The insider now directly holds 20,993 shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 21.54% up over the past 12 months. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is 0.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.13% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.