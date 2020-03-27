Industry

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is attracting new Institutional Money

By Andrew Francis

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is -82.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.77% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -51.43% and -72.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -78.70% off its SMA200. NEX registered -89.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.2590.

The stock witnessed a -76.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.19%, and is -11.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.03% over the week and 20.69% over the month.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has around 6525 employees, a market worth around $201.98M and $1.82B in sales. and $1.82B in sales Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.73% and -90.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Analyst Forecasts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $528.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.61% while institutional investors hold 95.84% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 93.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Feinberg Stephen with over 40.09 million shares valued at $268.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.80% of the NEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.74 million shares valued at $98.73 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.17 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $81.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 11.38 million with a market value of $76.27 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Industry

Things appear to be looking up for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

Sue Brooks - 0
The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is -27.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.63...
Read more
Industry

Why should you buy stock in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)?

Winifred Gerald - 0
Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is -17.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high...
Read more
Industry

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) And Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Saying Scary Stuff?

Andrew Francis - 0
ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares are -40.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.57% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Analysts suggest Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) could spike 9.77% in a year

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is 12.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.77 and...
Read more

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

News Andrew Francis - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is -21.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.32 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) shares are -20.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.76% or $2.42 higher in the latest...
Read more

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) shares are -28.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.16% or -$10.72 lower in the latest...
Read more

Things appear to be looking up for Canon Inc. (CAJ)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is -4.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us