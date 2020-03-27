NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is attracting new Institutional Money

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is -82.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.77% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -51.43% and -72.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -78.70% off its SMA200. NEX registered -89.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.2590.

The stock witnessed a -76.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.19%, and is -11.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.03% over the week and 20.69% over the month.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has around 6525 employees, a market worth around $201.98M and $1.82B in sales. and $1.82B in sales Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.73% and -90.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Analyst Forecasts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $528.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.61% while institutional investors hold 95.84% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 93.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Feinberg Stephen with over 40.09 million shares valued at $268.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.80% of the NEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.74 million shares valued at $98.73 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.17 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $81.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 11.38 million with a market value of $76.27 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.