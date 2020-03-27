Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is -43.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $43.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTNX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is -1.05% and -37.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.6 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -35.23% off its SMA200. NTNX registered -52.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.26.

The stock witnessed a -46.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.38%, and is 25.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.68% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $1.25B in sales. and $1.25B in sales Profit margin for the company is -68.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.79% and -59.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.90%).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutanix Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $302.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), with 2.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 76.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.21M, and float is at 177.01M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 75.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 25.11 million shares valued at $785.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.99% of the NTNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.4 million shares valued at $481.45 million to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Generation Investment Management LLP which holds 14.53 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $454.16 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 9.14 million with a market value of $285.84 million.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boynton Aaron, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Boynton Aaron sold 3,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $12.61 per share for a total of $37868.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12872.0 shares.

Nutanix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Pandey Dheeraj (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 7,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $12.61 per share for $96353.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40560.0 shares of the NTNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Sangster David (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 11,051 shares at an average price of $12.61 for $139353.0. The insider now directly holds 46,807 shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -5.89% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.43% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 10.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.