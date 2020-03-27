Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) picks momentum as shares rise 52.07%

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is -46.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 63.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -19.02% and -37.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.38 million and changing 22.20% at the moment leaves the stock -53.54% off its SMA200. OCN registered -59.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1260 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4899.

The stock witnessed a -46.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.57%, and is 52.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.12% over the week and 26.29% over the month.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $91.71M and $1.12B in sales. and $1.12B in sales Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.52% and -66.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocwen Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $273M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN), with 11.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.73% while institutional investors hold 75.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.07M, and float is at 123.16M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 69.32% of the Float.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Campbell June C, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell June C bought 13,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $1.09 per share for a total of $15138.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53116.0 shares.

Ocwen Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Busquet Jacques J (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.10 per share for $22000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 199217.0 shares of the OCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Messina Glen A. (President & CEO) acquired 56,300 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $61930.0. The insider now directly holds 484,128 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN).