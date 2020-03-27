Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) picks momentum as shares rise 3.04%

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -9.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.70 and a high of $37.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $24.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.78% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 0.96% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.75, the stock is 4.96% and -6.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock -5.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.35.

The stock witnessed a -11.78% change in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.43%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 1977 employees, a market worth around $7.46B and $1.23B in sales. and $1.23B in sales Distance from 52-week low is 45.48% and -30.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $476.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.00% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), with 280.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 183.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.65M, and float is at 43.81M with Short Float at 61.62%. Institutions hold 182.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.74 million shares valued at $390.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.34% of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.05 million shares valued at $143.4 million to account for 11.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.33 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $94.48 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $90.66 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hadley Harbor Master Investors, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hadley Harbor Master Investors sold 530,789 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $24.85 per share for a total of $13.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.96 million shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that LYNCH WILLIAM (President) sold a total of 59,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $24.41 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1724.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Hadley Harbor Master Investors (10% Owner) disposed off 434,211 shares at an average price of $24.51 for $10.64 million. The insider now directly holds 5,493,467 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).