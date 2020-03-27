PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) dip is a big Buy opportunity

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is -42.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $23.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PMT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.52%.

Currently trading at $12.85, the stock is -14.87% and -35.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.87 million and changing 24.39% at the moment leaves the stock -40.82% off its SMA200. PMT registered -37.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.61.

The stock witnessed a -42.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.96%, and is 82.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.03% over the week and 25.41% over the month.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $786.30M in sales. and $786.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.61 and Fwd P/E is 6.02. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.14% and -45.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $134.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Top Institutional Holders

For PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), with 71.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.32% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.33 million shares valued at $363.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.27% of the PMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.85 million shares valued at $219.5 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.95 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $65.69 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 2.8 million with a market value of $62.37 million.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLEY FRANK P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLEY FRANK P bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $112878.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104792.0 shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Hadley Randall D. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $5.82 per share for $58156.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44792.0 shares of the PMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Carnahan Scott W. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.32 for $63194.0. The insider now directly holds 27,500 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -69.46% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -76.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.57% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.