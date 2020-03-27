Positives for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) as stock gains in recent trading

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is -2.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.13 and a high of $386.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $305.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 16.76%.

Currently trading at $322.67, the stock is 0.28% and -6.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 5.48% at the moment leaves the stock 4.99% off its SMA200. ADBE registered 23.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $342.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $313.29.

The stock witnessed a -8.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 22634 employees, a market worth around $156.08B and $11.66B in sales. and $11.66B in sales Current P/E ratio is 48.85 and Fwd P/E is 28.78. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.47% and -16.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Adobe Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.33 with sales reaching $3.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

2,380 institutions hold shares in Adobe Inc. (ADBE), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 88.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 483.73M, and float is at 481.24M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 88.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.58 million shares valued at $12.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the ADBE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 35.48 million shares valued at $11.7 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 34.23 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $11.29 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 19.91 million with a market value of $6.57 billion.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Belsky Scott, the company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Belsky Scott sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $301.40 per share for a total of $180842.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13655.0 shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that THOMPSON MATTHEW (EVP WW Field Operations) sold a total of 37,751 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $298.16 per share for $11.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50280.0 shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Rao Dana (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 2,919 shares at an average price of $353.66 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 18,963 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading -0.25% down over the past 12 months. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is 12.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.53% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.