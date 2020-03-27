Positives for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) as stock gains in recent trading

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is -54.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.26% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.38% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is -26.82% and -47.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.28 million and changing 28.12% at the moment leaves the stock -50.49% off its SMA200. ABR registered -50.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.41.

The stock witnessed a -52.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.50%, and is 44.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.45% over the week and 18.40% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 532 employees, a market worth around $732.66M and $535.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.09. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.77% and -58.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $33.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

245 institutions hold shares in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), with 7M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.30% while institutional investors hold 49.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.24M, and float is at 104.28M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 46.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.58 million shares valued at $65.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.11% of the ABR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 3.62 million shares valued at $51.95 million to account for 3.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 3.62 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $51.9 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $38.69 million.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elenio Paul, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Elenio Paul bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $6.96 per share for a total of $34813.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 405161.0 shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Elenio Paul (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $7.72 per share for $38603.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 400161.0 shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, van der Reis Dennis (EVP, Structured Asset Mgmt) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.61 for $86100.0. The insider now directly holds 121,952 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -43.05% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -37.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.07% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.