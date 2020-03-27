Positives for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) as stock loss in recent trading

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is -31.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.08 and a high of $79.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.42% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -24.66% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.63, the stock is -4.71% and -23.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -34.44% off its SMA200. QSR registered -32.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.67.

The stock witnessed a -29.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.15%, and is 45.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.90% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $10.97B and $5.37B in sales. and $5.37B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.53. Distance from 52-week low is 73.96% and -45.09% from its 52-week high.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

498 institutions hold shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), with 9.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 95.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.54M, and float is at 218.32M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 91.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. with over 18.34 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.22% of the QSR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 15.04 million shares valued at $979.01 million to account for 5.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 13.93 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $906.94 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 9.91 million with a market value of $645.33 million.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Behring Alexandre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Behring Alexandre sold 64,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $48.14 per share for a total of $3.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263379.0 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that MACEDO ALEXANDRE (President,Tim Hortons) sold a total of 166,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $64.45 per share for $10.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23030.0 shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Hedayat Ali (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $77.81 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 24,726 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading -10.75% down over the past 12 months. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -56.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.92% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.