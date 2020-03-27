Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) makes 32.29% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is -30.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -195.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is 14.94% and -19.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.78 million and changing 7.47% at the moment leaves the stock -40.35% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -63.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.72.

The stock witnessed a -8.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.40%, and is 32.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.52% over the week and 17.79% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 25228 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $13.46B in sales. and $13.46B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.60. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.01% and -66.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $2.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

541 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), with 9.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 104.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.94M, and float is at 378.65M with Short Float at 8.84%. Institutions hold 101.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.69 million shares valued at $528.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.21% of the QRTEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.11 million shares valued at $304.37 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 22.52 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $189.86 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 22.22 million with a market value of $187.3 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GEORGE MICHAEL A, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that GEORGE MICHAEL A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $5.46 per share for a total of $272975.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that GEORGE MICHAEL A (President, CEO) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $5.44 per share for $2.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.44 million shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 58,992 shares at an average price of $8.32 for $490737.0. The insider now directly holds 152,118 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).