Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Vs. Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Which Is Riskier?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) shares are -28.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.35% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +169.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.94% down YTD and -30.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 43.77% and 6.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, Alliance Global Partners recommended the SVM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.52. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -14.77.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 1.90% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.26 for the next year.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), on the other hand, is trading around $3.47 with a market cap of $22.73M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ASTC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.25 million. This represented a -995.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $205000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.35 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $3.68 million from $5.12 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.36 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Astrotech Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.36M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.40% with a share float percentage of 3.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astrotech Corporation having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company.