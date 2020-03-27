Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) And Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Among Headliners

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) shares are -58.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.38% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.41% and -53.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Jefferies recommended the SPG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SPG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $62.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $193.72. The forecasts give the Simon Property Group Inc. stock a price target range of $218.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $63.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.51% or 1.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $1.62, down from the $1.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.67, down -0.20% from $6.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.42 and $1.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 388,871 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,812. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 372,358 and 1,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

SELIG STEFAN M, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $692625.0 at $46.18 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 SPG shares valued at $589788.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $58.98 per share. LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $50.15 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $50145.0 while HUBBARD ALLAN B, (Director) bought 3,615 shares on Mar 18 for $198138.0 with each share fetching $54.81.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), on the other hand, is trading around $1.87 with a market cap of $297.42M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 40,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 59.45M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 34.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 119.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company.