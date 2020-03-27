Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares are -81.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.97% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.03% down YTD and -81.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.24% and -76.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CVE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 25, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CVE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.85. The forecasts give the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $12.07 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.73. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.34% or -9.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 600.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, up 10.60% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), on the other hand, is trading around $9.98 with a market cap of $16.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TME’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $205.77 million. This represented a 80.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.62 billion from $6.99 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.02 billion while total current assets were at $3.89 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $897.14 million, significantly higher than the $851.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $883.39 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 100.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 301.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company.