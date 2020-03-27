Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Chubb Limited (CB), HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) shares are -29.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.29% or $7.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.89% down YTD and -29.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.85% and -30.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the CB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 24, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $109.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $164.39. The forecasts give the Chubb Limited stock a price target range of $185.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $130.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.96% or 15.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.50% in the current quarter to $2.68, up from the $2.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.95, up 6.30% from $10.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.43 and $2.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 94 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 924,808 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,145,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 262,794 and 32,509 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shasta Theodore, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $233060.0 at $116.53 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 CB shares valued at $199480.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $99.74 per share. MEDINI PAUL BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,982 shares at $163.41 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $650699.0 while KRUMP PAUL J, (Executive Vice President*) sold 7,000 shares on Feb 05 for $1.16 million with each share fetching $165.00.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), on the other hand, is trading around $23.95 with a market cap of $4.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $642.7 million. This represented a 85.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.16 billion from $12.19 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.55 billion, significantly lower than the $1.55 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.25 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at HollyFrontier Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 673,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 96.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 160.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HollyFrontier Corporation having a total of 786 institutions that hold shares in the company.