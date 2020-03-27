Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), Barclays PLC (BCS)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares are -7.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.56% or $3.93 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.25% and -12.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 23, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.61. The forecasts give the Colgate-Palmolive Company stock a price target range of $91.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.87% or -22.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, up 2.90% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.72 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 97 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,384,167 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,950,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 242,193 and 494,093 in purchases and sales respectively.

COOK IAN M, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 17,750 shares worth $1.15 million at $64.72 per share on Mar 16. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 1,750 CL shares valued at $119030.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $68.02 per share. Marsili Daniel B (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 831 shares at $63.00 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $52353.0 while Marsili Daniel B, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,092 shares on Mar 11 for $75830.0 with each share fetching $69.44.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), on the other hand, is trading around $5.17 with a market cap of $22.86B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 4.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays PLC having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 14.88 million shares worth more than $141.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 5.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.46 million and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.